Alert for the invisible enemy: PFAS, the “forever chemicals”

PFAS—perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl compounds—have a name that sounds like it came from a secret laboratory.

And, in part, it is. Since the middle of the last century, they have been used in everyday products such as non-stick pans, fast food containers, firefighting foams, and waterproof clothing.

There are more than 4,000 permanent chemicals. When they enter crop fields as fertilizers, they leach out and contaminate the soil, water, and air.

The promise was simple: to repel water, grease, and dirt. What no one said at the beginning is that they would also stick to us… forever.

The nickname “forever chemicals” is not a literary exaggeration. PFAS do not break down easily in the environment or in the human body. They accumulate.

Studies have found traces in drinking water, in fish, in the blood of the general population. And once inside, their exit is slow, almost symbolic.

Science has linked them to a rather unkind list: cancers such as kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disorders, fertility problems, low birth weight, and even reduced vaccine effectiveness.

What’s disturbing is that exposure doesn’t distinguish much between social classes or geographies. Although it does, communities near factories and military bases often bear the brunt.

The good news is that the environmental community isn’t sitting idly by.

A working group of 16 trades, including the agricultural, commodity, healthcare, and environmental conservation sectors, called on the federal government to address PFAS contamination on farms in order to protect the food supply and keep farms operating, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

These are the PFAS working group’s main recommendations:

Provide financial and health support and create an aid program for farmers affected by PFAS; protect farmers from lawsuits; prevent future contamination; set a PFAS limit for biosolids and help farmers find alternative fertilizers; fund research and improve coordination by appointing a PFAS coordinator at the Department of Agriculture.

But what can we do at home? There’s no magic solution, but there are concrete steps to reduce exposure: prioritize stainless steel, cast iron, or ceramic cookware instead of traditional Teflon nonstick; avoid heating food in heavy-duty packaging (such as popcorn bags) and prefer glass or earthenware containers; in cosmetics, be wary of terms like “waterproof” or “long-lasting” if they don’t clearly specify what substances they use; and support brands that already advertise PFAS-free products.

Reducing dependence on PFAS means accepting minor discomforts in exchange for less compromised health. In the end, well-being should be “eternal,” not the chemicals in our blood.

Some makeup brands may contain PFAS.