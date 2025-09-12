LGBTQ+ youth at higher risk of suicide

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and LGBTQ+ youth in Wyoming and around the country are finding it harder to receive support because of a move by the Trump administration.

In July, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration removed the “press 3” option from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which sent people to a hotline specializing in supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

Sarah Mikhail, CEO of Time Out Youth, which provides support for therapy and housing, said there is already anxiety among young people about the Trump administration and cutting the “press 3” option will only make matters worse.

“They hear the person who leads this country cutting funding for something that is directly connected to saving their lives,” Mikhail pointed out. “It continued to send the message of, ‘We don’t actually care if you exist or not.'”

The Trump administration said funding ran out for the specialized hotline. LGBTQ+ youth are twice as likely to experience a mental health condition compared to their peers and the numbers are even higher for transgender youth. The Trevor Project had been contracting with the government on the 988 line for LGBTQ+ youth. They still operate a hotline at 866-488-7386. The Trans Lifeline also offers mental health support at 877-565-8860.

Mikhail noted she still refers people to 988 but cautioned the person on the other end of the line might not be affirming of their identity. She also noted there is a misconception LGBTQ+ people call lifelines to talk specifically about their identity but it is not usually the case.

“Far more often, what our young people tell us is, it’s just the implicit understanding of your lived experience,” Mikhail emphasized. “You don’t have to explain why school feels difficult or you’re struggling with your parent, because that person understands that your identity creates barriers for other people to try to relate to you.”

Mikhail stressed Time Out Youth continues to center joy in the LGBTQ+ experience. She added young people’s resilience gives her hope for the future.

“That I can see young people being themselves even more in the face of this makes me feel really hopeful that young people are going to save us,” Mikhail underscored. “If our elders would just step back and let them.”