New study: Americans have $500 in emergency savings

The median emergency savings for Americans is $500, according to new Empower research. The size of the safety net varies by generation, with Boomers saving a median of $2,000 – five times that of Gen Z’s reserves of $400. One-third of Americans (32%) don’t have an emergency savings fund and 29% say they can’t afford an unexpected expense over $400.

Half of Americans admit they’re stressed about their current level of emergency savings (50%) and recognize the importance of a safety net. Some 75% of Americans agree emergency savings are essential for financial security and 64% say it’s a financial priority for them.

Emergency savings are top of mind – and a moving target

The majority of Americans (64%) say growing their emergency savings is a financial priority right now – even if they’re still finding their financial footing. So where do things stand?

The median emergency savings balance for Americans:

* Overall: $500

* Gen Z: $400

* Millennials: $300

* Gen X: $500

* Boomers: $2,000

A third (30%) do not believe they could handle unexpected expenses that could arise in the year ahead. Close to 1 in 5 Americans say their savings would cover less than a month of expenses (18%).

The majority (63%) say the rising cost of living has made it harder to build or maintain emergency savings, and 35% say the economy and tariffs have caused them to increase their contributions. More than half (58%) say saving for emergencies feels “almost impossible” with how expensive everything is right now.

In the past year, many have faced unplanned financial events including:

* Car repairs (26%)

* Medical bills (24%)

* Home repairs (19%)

* Job loss or income reduction (14%)

* Pet emergency (11%)

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Americans say emergency savings are a financial priority for them in 2025. Some 17% contribute to their fund monthly as part of their budget, and 31% say they’ve added to their savings in the past month.

Stress meets strategy

Most take a “better safe than sorry” approach to emergency savings and want to put away as much as possible (39%), with half (52%) wishing they had started saving sooner. Close to 1 in 5 are more modest, saving up “just enough to sleep at night” (17%), while 13% are opportunity cost conscious – they balance emergency savings with other investments.

But the study reveals awareness and momentum: Nearly half (48%) believe their emergency savings will grow over the next year:

* 20% add to their fund sporadically when they have extra money

* 12% have set up automatic monthly contributions

What gets in the way?

Nearly a quarter (23%) say they maintain the same emergency savings approach regardless of economic conditions, though Americans cite several common roadblocks to saving for a rainy day:

* 39% say inflation and rising prices are the top barrier

* 35% point to high monthly expenses

* 32% say their income is too low or irregular

* 22% prioritize paying off debt first

Close to half (46%) say their emergency savings account has less money compared to a year ago and more than 2 in 5 (42%) say their savings wouldn’t help them if they lost their job today. Some 40% say they can count on their family to help if something goes wrong financially.

Where do Americans keep their safety nets?

Around 37% of Americans store their emergency saving fund in a regular savings account. A quarter use a checking account (23%). Nearly 1 in 5 keep emergency cash at home (19%) – a figure that rises to 27% among Gen Z.

Only 16% have set a specific goal of saving six months of expenses. But the lack of a precise number isn’t stopping people from trying. In fact, 41% don’t have a target at all – but they’re putting away money as they go.

Generational check-in

* Gen Z: 25% say they don’t have emergency savings yet, but a notable 33% have worked with a financial professional to help them get started.

* Millennials: Nearly 3 in 10 have consulted an advisor about emergency savings, and they’re increasingly focused on building long-term security.

* Gen X: The most likely generation to say they couldn’t afford an unexpected $400 expense (35%).

* Boomers: Feel they could handle an emergency expense over $10,000.

A roadmap for resilience

When asked what would make the biggest difference in their ability to save more, respondents pointed to:

* Higher income (48%)

* Lower monthly expenses (37%)

* Lower inflation or more stable prices (36%)

* Ability to pay off debt first (27%)

* Better tools and smarter automation (9%)

Safety net snapshot

Americans are expecting the unexpected, and many are seeking advice: More than 1 in 4 people (26%) have worked with a financial professional to plan for emergencies, including 33% of Gen Zers and 29% of Millennials.

Methodology:

Empower’s “The Safety Net” study is based on online survey responses from 2,202 Americans ages 18+ fielded by a third-party panel provider from June 3-5, 2025. The survey is weighted to be nationally representative of U.S. adults.