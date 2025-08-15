Learn about the plans to “beautify” Washington, DC

For many years, crime has been a constant companion for those of us who live or work in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area. Although several areas of the city are now havens of the gentrification that has spread over the past 20 years, we know which places not to visit at night because of their reputation for danger. Many of us have witnessed a crime or know someone who has been a victim of crime.

In 2023, there were 274 homicides, a 36% increase over the previous year and the highest number in 20 years. The homicide rate was 44 per 100,000 inhabitants; Washington was then one of the most dangerous cities in the world.

But the metropolitan police figures reflect a noticeable improvement in the last two years, with a significant reduction in crime. Homicides, robberies, and burglaries have fallen, and violent crime has dropped 26% by 2025.

That’s why President Trump’s decision to deploy 800 National Guard troops and appoint the head of the DEA as acting police commissioner indefinitely surprised city officials.

Still, the mayor seemed to resignedly welcome the arrival of federal support on the streets, even though the National Guard is not trained for police work. The presence of federal agents had already been visible since the weekend.

Under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act of 1973, the President can act in an emergency for 30 days, and only Congress can approve an extension.

More controversial was the announcement to remove homeless people from the streets. All that is known is that the president asked them to leave the city “immediately” and that they would be sheltered in a “distant” location.

Donald Whitehead Jr., executive director of the Washington, D.C.-based National Coalition for the Homeless, told ABC that while Trump mentioned the homeless situation, no concrete information was offered on how to address the problem in a non-punitive way, or where people will be relocated. “Our question is: Is this the same solution we’ve seen with the immigrant population? Will people be relocated to remote destinations?” he asked.

For activists, the problem is that it’s not about offering help, but rather imposing it, without a clear plan to provide long-term housing solutions or social support. Homelessness is a systemic problem and cannot be solved by cleaning up parks.

The true beauty of a city lies in its ability to care for its most vulnerable citizens. A truly beautiful city is one that not only offers great monuments and green spaces, but also offers compassion and a dignified path for those who have lost theirs.