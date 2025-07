EarthTalk Q&A: Los alimentos procesados son malos para el planeta

Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss EarthTalk Warm supermarket bread. Mouth-watering hot dogs. Fizzy, sweet soda. Processed and ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are pervasive in American diets. In fact, the U.S....

Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss EarthTalk On April 21, 2025, Pope Francis, known for his inclusivity to various communities worldwide, passed away after decades of serving as Pope of...