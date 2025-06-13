OUTSIDE LANDS RETURNS TO ICONIC GOLDEN GATE PARK AUGUST 8 – 10, 2025

Outside Lands

Recently Outside Lands revealed the daily lineups for the 3-day festival held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park August 8-10. Now in its 17th year, the globally recognized festival continues to provide a highly curated experience with a world class offering of music, food, drinks, art and cannabis.

Organizers are pleased to confirm that 8-time GRAMMY-award winning recording artist Beck with Symphony has been added to the list of top-tier talent this year. Beck with Symphony will perform on Friday, August 8, along with a headlining set from GRAMMY-award winning singer and rapper, Doja Cat as well as world-renowned producer and DJ, John Summit and GRAMMY-award winning rapper and songwriter Doechii.

On Saturday, August 9, fans can expect very special festival stage opening AND closing sets from GRAMMY-award winning alternative rock band Vampire Weekend plus a headliner set from two-time GRAMMY-award winning rapper and producer, Tyler, The Creator and sets by indie pop sensation Gracie Abrams and the industrial / electronic giant Gesaffelstein.

Sunday, August 10 will conclude the festival with Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated Irish singer-songwriter, Hozier, multi-talented, 9-time GRAMMY-award winning singer, rapper, drummer, songwriter, and record producer Anderson. Paak & his band, the Free Nationals, the GRAMMY-nominated alt-dance grooves of Glass Animals and GRAMMY-award winning electronic artist Jamie xx.

Returning experiences this year include SOMA, back once again with an open-air format and a cutting-edge redesign by Studio RRD with creative direction from Iron Bloom. Inspired by the primal power of triangles and pyramids, this year’s stage blends bold geometry with house and techno’s rhythmic roots. Set against the stunning topography of Marx Meadow, expect an immersive journey of light, sound, and video—creating dynamic portals for nonstop movement and music.

With upgraded audio, lighting, and visuals, SOMA 2025 is designed for total immersion—no matter where you are. Festival attendees will dance under the sun and stars, with invigorating performances from the top names in house and techno music including Nico Moreno, whose driving psytrance beats were just added to the lineup. Additional SOMA talent includes Black Coffee, Claude VonStroke, Floating Points and more.

Dolores’ is BACK and bolder than ever!

The fan favorite, Dolores’ stage will return for a third year. Dolores’ is an inclusive dance floor where everyone is welcome. This colorful and joy-inducing space is a celebration of queer and trans communities and DIY spaces that are part of the genetic makeup of San Francisco. Get ready to strut into the heart of Outside Lands—Dolores’, the ultimate celebration of our queer and trans communities and the DIY spirit that fuels San Francisco’s legendary nightlife, returns to the Polo Field for an unforgettable weekend of dance, drag, and pure magic.

We’re throwing a nonstop party that honors the legacy of queer creativity, resistance, and joy. With daily lineups curated by nightlife icons—FAKE and GAY, OASIS ARTS, and Polyglamorous— Expect high-voltage performances from Chase Icon, Father Figure, and all the OASIS darlings who still have a few more surprises in store! Plus, get hyped for explosive DJ sets from Fcukers and pop legend Rebecca Black.

This is your official invite to come dance and be free to be your boldest self!

Also returning is Outside Lands City Hall – the exclusive wedding venue inside the festival grounds. The new options range from a dedicated reception in Wine Lands to adding on a private cabana or box suite. City Hall offers an intimate outdoor space where attendees can celebrate love and get legally married or recommit their marriage throughout the weekend.

Located in McLaren Pass, among the Eucalyptus trees, friends, family and festival attendees are encouraged to visit City Hall to witness these declarations of love daily. A portion of proceeds from City Hall at Outside Lands will be donated to Lambda Legal, a legal and education fund dedicated to LGBTQ+ civil rights.

This year, the ultra-luxe Golden Gate Club will offer the culinary excellence of Melissa King, Tyler Florence of Miller & Lux and Dana Younkin & Nancy Oakes of Boulevard. Golden Gate Club is THE premium festival experience that includes front stage viewing, dedicated golf cart fleet, a lineup of local culinary legends, cocktail purveyors and so much more.

Outside Lands features the very finest in culinary offerings with Taste of the Bay Area, Wine Lands, Beer Lands and Cocktail Magic. Other highlights include Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival and stages with specialty programming such as fan favorites SOMA, Dolores’ and more.

Outside Lands 2025 Daily Lineup

*artists subject to change*

Friday, August 8

Doja Cat

John Summit

Beck with Symphony

Doechii

Still Woozy

Thundercat

MARINA

ROLE MODEL

ARMNHMR

Floating Points

Nico Moreno

Fujii Kaze

BUNT.

DJ Koze

Mark Ambor

Jessica Pratt

Mannequin Pussy

NOTION

Fcukers

Vansire

Destroy Boys

INJI

nimino

ATRIP

Midrift

Alexandra Savior

NewDad

Baalti

Alemeda

Avatari

Saturday, August 9

Tyler, the Creator

Vampire Weekend

Gracie Abrams

Gesaffelstein

Ludacris

Wallows

Royel Otis

Claude VonStroke

Artemas

Bakar

flipturn

2hollis

Walker & Royce

Dombresky

LaRussell

Girl Math (VNSSA b2b NALA)

DJ Pee. Wee

Wasia Project

Klangphonics

Kate Bollinger

Sarah Kinsley

Matt Champion

Wunderhorse

Amelia Moore

Paco Versailles

Good Neighbours

The Army, The Navy

Bay Ledges

DJ Mandy

almost monday

Vincent Lima

Infinite Jess

Sunday, August 10

Hozier

Anderson. Paak & the Free Nationals

Glass Animals

Jamie xx

Bleachers

Jorja Smith

Black Coffee

Sammy Virji

FINNEAS

BigXthaPlug

Levity

BLOND:ISH

Claptone

Rebecca Black

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

julie

Mayer Hawthorne

Big Freedia with the SF Gay Men’s Chorus

Hope Tala

Luna Li

&friends

Naomi Sharon

Neal Francis

Lexa Gates

TxC

Orla Gartland

Arcy Drive

Nourished by Time

bLAck pARty

Midnight Generation

Alex Amen

Cassandra Coleman

BANKSIA