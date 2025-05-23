“CELEBRATE HAPPY” at the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration

Arturo Hilario

El Observador

With the commencement of the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary in Anaheim, California, guests are encouraged to “Celebrate Happy”, which happens to be the title of the new upbeat theme song by the Jonas Brothers created to mark the special occasion.

The celebrations, which began on May 16, aim to highlight the joy, animation, and emotions that Disneyland and the Disney creations has provided for people of all ages since its grand opening in Anaheim on July 17, 1955.

Along with all the classic attractions and shows the parks are known for, Disneyland Resort has unveiled a lineup of events, parades, nighttime spectaculars, merchandise and food to keep all who visit happy and entertained.

Once a simple idea for a fantastical park for all, Disneyland became the core of what eventually became the world of Disney, encompassing films, television, and of course, six other park destinations around the world.

This celebration is not only a culmination of the seven decades of history of the park in Anaheim, but a highlight of the memories, traditions and joy that has touched millions of people that have stepped foot into Disneyland and excitedly walked under the sign that reads, “Here You Leave Today and Enter the World of Yesterday, Tomorrow and Fantasy.”

Happy Aesthetics & Décor

With the theme of the 70th anniversary being “Celebrate Happy”, the stylistic choices for bringing color to the festivities was bold and bright, with pinks, blues, purples and gold accents being used across both Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure parks.

These decorative details come in the form of banners, ornaments, and various large medallions emblazoned with “Celebrate Happy” across both. Additionally, plenty of the merchandise offerings also share this color scheme.

As you approach the parks there is one large hint that there is something special happening at the Disneyland Resort this year. Sitting at the center of the esplanade that makes up the entrances of both parks is a 50 foot tall tower inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle which features colorful glass panels and golden charms representing the five original lands of Disneyland Park.

It is a towering blend of Disney’s past and present, encompassing the theme of happiness and joy by using the history of the parks and its animated films.

Even the iconic mascots of the parks, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and their friends are sporting custom anniversary threads, with fun, modern attire that uses a brilliant purple as the main color used in their special fittings.

Other details you may want to look out for include:

On Toy Story Midway Mania! in Disney California Adventure Park, the ride is fitted with new 70th anniversary “stickers” that Andy has stuck in different places along the midway, including among the targets in the attraction’s carnival games. The stickers not only enhance the décor, but also guests’ scores. There will be targets worth 700 or 7,000 points, plus additional “Celebrate Happy” stickers.

New videos have debuted in the Animation Courtyard at Disney California Adventure Park for the first time in a decade. The six animated films joining the rotation are Encanto, Coco, Soul, The Princess and the Frog, Zootopia and Moana.

A Story of Celebration: 70th Anniversary Guided Tour explores the rich heritage of

Disneyland Park, from opening day attractions to the latest innovations. More

information on booking the two-hour experience can be found on Disneyland.com.

Celebration icons and medallions are displayed throughout the Disneyland property, with various unique photo opportunities available at Disneyland Hotel, Downtown Disney District and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Parades & Spectacles

Of course one part of the celebrations is the colorful aesthetic changes and many physical details within the park to enjoy, but another aspect of being at the parks during a celebratory event is the opportunity to see special shows and presentations that are not available at any other time of the year. Disneyland Resort sought to present many options for guests with the 70th celebration, including some new options, a few first-time special guests and the return of a LED light classic.

“World of Color Happiness!” is the newest nighttime spectacular, a colorful water fountain show at Disneyland California Adventure that takes inspiration from the very words of Walt Disney on Disneyland’s original opening day dedication, “To all who come to this happy place…welcome!”

The spectacular explores the idea of “happy” through the emotions of Pixar Animation Studios’ Inside Out 2, along with scenes of classic and modern Disney and Pixar characters and iconic music of Disney history.

A special pre-show announcement brings The Muppets into the park’s nighttime spectaculars for the first time ever. Hear Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and many of the other iconic Muppets sharing details of the upcoming show in a hilarious way.

Disney California Adventure Park guests can also use an interactive feature within the Disneyland app and vote on which one of four emotions from Inside Out 2, Sadness, Anger, Disgust or Envy, will be featured in certain scenes throughout the show.

“Paint the Night” is an incredible parade from 2015 that features more than one million LED lights, featuring video presentations, 500 strobe lights, and vibrantly lit costumes and Disney characters. It makes its return for the first time since 2018, and has some updates related to the 70th Celebration.

Guests can expect to see a vibrant, synchronized light show with characters from Disney and Pixar anchoring the luminescent floats and dancers throughout the parade.

“Wonderous Journeys” returns, bringing a nighttime spectacular that takes the canvas of various parts of the park, Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America and the façade of “It’s a Small World” – and creates unique projections that take viewers through the best animated moments of Disney history. Fireworks follow along with the narrative, creating a fusion of animated art and pyrotechnical technology celebrating the history of the park and its animated works of art.

Finally, there are a few noteworthy daytime shows like “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, which debuted during Pixar Fest in 2024.

One other noteworthy and brand new daytime parade is the “Celebrate Happy Cavalcade”, which brings various Disney characters together to encourage guests to clap and dance along to a celebration of seven decades of fun.

New guest characters to Disneyland Park include Duffy and ShellieMay, Disney teddy bears that are incredibly popular around the world at such locations as Tokyo DisneySea, and Shanghai Disney Resort.

Merchandise to Explore Seven Decades of Happy

Of course, no park celebration is complete without the food and merchandise that people flock to, and this 70th Celebration collection is full of options.

One of the most interesting and technologically advanced souvenirs at the Disneyland Resort this year is the new interactive Key to Disneyland, which is a large and colorful key that can be used to activate nine special stations around Disneyland park. If guests unlock all nine stations a secret compartment on the device is unlocked to reveal 1 of 9 hidden commemorative keepsake pins. The key itself retails for $59.99 and has the ability to save progress of unlocked stations, meaning one can come back throughout their trip or during the year of festivities to finish the journey.

Disneyland 70th Celebration encapsulates the spirit of seven decades of memories and joy, while using tech, contemporary music, food, and style to showcase a history of happiness and wonder. More information on all that has been highlighted and more can be found at Disneyland.com.