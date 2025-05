“CELEBRATE HAPPY” en el festejo del 70º Aniversario de Disneyland Resort

Arts & Culture “CELEBRATE HAPPY” at the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration Arturo Hilario El Observador With the commencement of the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary in Anaheim, California, guests are encouraged to “Celebrate Happy”, which happens to be the title of...

Arts & Culture Teatro Visión presents The House on Mango Street This month at the Mexican Heritage Plaza, Teatro Visión will present The House on Mango Street, the beloved coming-of-age novel by Sandra Cisneros, adapted for the stage by Amy...