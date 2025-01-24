Trump pardons Capitol rioters, sparks rebuke over justice, law enforcement

In an effort to make up for President Donald Trump moving his inauguration indoors to the Capitol Rotunda, leaving many ticket holders to watch from an overflow arena, Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., offered his constituents a unique gesture: a guided tour of the Capitol for those affected by the change in venue.

Just after leading the tour, Soto sat in his office and reacted to breaking news of Trump’s sweeping pardons for more than 1,500 individuals charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“It is extremely disappointing and sets the wrong tone for his new incoming administration,” Soto contended. “When you side with criminals over police officers on the first day, it sends the wrong message. I was in the chamber on January 6. The Capitol police saved my life.”

The vast majority of Jan. 6 cases have already been resolved in court, resulting in guilty pleas or trial convictions. However, the final section of Trump’s proclamation ordered the dismissal of approximately 300 pending cases. Among those pardoned was Robert Palmer, a Florida man who assaulted police officers with a fire extinguisher, a wooden plank and a pole.

Trump’s proclamation commuted the sentences of 14 far-right extremists, including members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Among them was Kelly Meggs, leader of the Oath Keepers’ Florida chapter, who had been sentenced to a decade in prison for seditious conspiracy. While Soto acknowledged leniency for nonviolent offenders who have served significant time, he emphasized others must fully serve their sentences.

“Those who violently attacked police officers should be forced to serve their whole sentence just like any other American who did such a heinous crime would expect,” Soto argued.

Michael Fanone is a former D.C. police officer who was attacked by people now pardoned by Trump. He told CNN he feels deeply betrayed by the decision.