El Impacto de las Elecciones 2024

Elections The Impact of the 2024 Election The presidential election has left a country questioning outcomes on political violence, women, immigrants and the environment. Through all these issues, November 5 shattered public assumptions that an increasingly...

Elections Experts express caution over post-election AI deepfakes Suzanne Potter California News Service As the votes are being counted, experts warned people to be wary of videos purporting to show voting irregularities because they could be artificial...

Elections Expertos expresan cautela ante deepfakes de IA postelectorales Suzanne Potter California News Service Ahora que se están contando los votos, los expertos advierten a la gente que desconfíen de los videos que buscan mostrar irregularidades en la...