Expertos expresan cautela ante deepfakes de IA postelectorales

Elections Experts express caution over post-election AI deepfakes Suzanne Potter California News Service As the votes are being counted, experts warned people to be wary of videos purporting to show voting irregularities because they could be artificial...

Elections CA criminal justice reform suffers blow with passage of Prop. 36 Advocates of criminal-justice reform warn the passage of Proposition 36 will mean a sharp reduction in funds to anti-crime initiatives. The measure raises the penalties for certain drug and theft crimes,...