Criminal justice reform advocates rally behind Prop 6, reject Prop 36

Groups that fight for criminal justice reform are urging California voters to support Proposition Six and reject Proposition 36.

Prop. 36 would increase jail time for certain property and drug crimes, reversing parts of Prop. 47.

George Galvis, founder of the Oakland nonprofit CURYJ, which stands for Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice, said the most commonly shoplifted items include baby formula and diapers.

“These are crimes of survival,” he said. “These things would be elevated to become felony crimes. When we’re spending $137,000 a year to incarcerate people, it really does not make sense, as opposed to just investing in programs that actually are effective.”

Supporters of Prop. 36 argue that current penalties, which were set by Prop. 47, are too lenient. Prop. 47 diverts the savings from lower prison costs to social programs that help formerly incarcerated people get back on their feet and address the root causes of crime like poverty and addiction.

Prop. 6 would amend the California constitution to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime – which would put a stop to forced labor in prison. Galvis added that there is a connection between Props. 6 and 36 – large chains that sell products made with prison labor.

“The largest contributors to Prop. 36: Walmart, Target, Home Depot are also the beneficiaries of Prop. 6 because they profit from contracting prison labor. So, this feels very much like a conflict of interest,” he contended.

The chains that support Prop. 36 have not come out against Prop. 6, which has no organized opposition.