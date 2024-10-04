Americans confront event ticketing challenges

Concert and sports fans across the country are expressing growing frustration over rising ticket prices and hidden fees.

In response, Congress is considering the TICKET Act, a bipartisan bill which aims to increase transparency by requiring ticket sellers to display all fees upfront.

Sally Greenberg, executive director of the National Consumers League, highlighted why she feels the issue is so important for consumers.

“People understand the frustration and the anger that you feel when you go buy a ticket, it looks like a reasonable cost and, all of a sudden, the fees add 30%, 40%, 50% of the cost,” Greenberg explained.

If the TICKET Act passes, ticket vendors will be required to show the total price, including fees, at the beginning of the purchase process. While supporters such as Greenberg see it as a win for consumers, some in the ticketing industry argued the change could disrupt business models.

The rise of online ticket fraud has become another challenge for buyers.

Nick Drewe, CEO of the consumer website WeThrift.com, emphasized the importance of vigilance when purchasing tickets online.

“Our study revealing the states with the highest online shopping fraud reports is a wake-up call for consumers nationwide,” Drewe noted. “Navigating the digital marketplace is kind of like exploring a new city; it’s exciting but also requiring caution.”

As the country awaits the outcome of the TICKET Act, many hope increased transparency will lead to fairer ticket pricing. Drewe urged consumers to remain cautious while shopping online to avoid becoming victims of fraud.