New ADA Dock Expands Boat Rentals and Enhances Lake Access

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA – Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the County’s first ADA accessible boat dock with an ADA-compliant kayak self-launching structure at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. This groundbreaking addition is set to expand boat rentals and provide enhancements to the lake through services offered by Los Gatos Saratoga Recreation (LGSR).

The construction of an accessible route from the parking lot to the boat dock area, coupled with the replacement of existing docks with a new ADA-compliant docks and a new ADA-compliant kayak self-launching structure, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to inclusivity. Working closely with partners Norcal Spinal Cord Injury Foundation, Sandis, Guerra Construction Group, the transformation better serves boaters of all abilities.

As part of this exciting initiative, the online registration is open for the Adaptive Kayaking Program, offered in partnership with LGSR. To secure your spot and confirm dates, online reservations are highly recommended, as walk-ins are subject to availability. The program is driven by a passion for promoting accessibility and adventure, with the goal of breaking down barriers and empowering everyone to embrace the joys of kayaking. Reservations can be made at https://losgatos.perfectmind.com/22167/Clients/BookMe4Search

The kayak self-launching structure consists of features like transfer bench and railing to assist individuals with arm strength. A new set of portable lift will support boaters with reduced arm strength in and out of kayaks. The kayaks are thoughtfully outfitted to ensure water stability, balance, and enhanced accessibility. Additionally, the kayaks feature raised backrests, paddles, with side supports, offering a comfortable and secure seating position during your paddling adventure. The kayaks are designed for two people, and at least one person must be an adult 18 years or older and not be disabled.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 from 10am to 11am at the Boat Center Launch Ramp at Vasona Lake County Park. County Supervisor Joe Simitian is one of the

scheduled speakers. During the ceremony, ADA kayaks will be provided. Sorry, no private kayaks are allowed.

Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department has provided recreational opportunities, beautiful parks and precious natural resources for Santa Clara County residents for more than 60 years. This golden legacy has resulted in one of the largest regional park systems in the State of California.