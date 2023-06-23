How to support the LGBTQ+ community and what it means to be an ally

Diana Navarrete

La Red Hispana

Pride Month is a time when members of the LGBTQ+ community come together to celebrate and affirm their identity. Also, it is a time to recognize the impact and historical importance of this community. Here we tell you how to support and celebrate Pride Month in the United States.

Originally, this month was chosen to commemorate the June 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, a pivotal event that launched the modern gay rights movement. While Pride Month is open to allies, it’s important to note that it’s also a time to show support, watch, listen, and educate yourself about the experiences and challenges that the LGBTQ+ community faces.

What does it mean to be an ally of the LGTBQ+ community?

Being an ally involves much more than just having queer friends. Being an ally means taking concrete actions. It means being informed about current issues and events related to the LGBTQ+ community.

Allies speak up and support equality by fighting for and voting for policies that protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination. It also involves understanding one’s own privilege and using influence to build a world where all people can be authentic and accepted. Being an ally means listening to community members and recognizing that support doesn’t end once June ends.

How you can support the LGTBQ+ community

Educate yourself and others

Education is essential to foster understanding and respect for the LGBTQ+ community. Spend time learning about different gender identities and sexual orientations, as well as the challenges and discrimination LGBTQ+ people face. Share this information with your family, friends and colleagues to promote awareness and combat harmful stereotypes.

Support and donate to LGBTQ+ organizations

There are numerous organizations in the United States that work hard to promote the rights and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community. Consider donating your time, money, or resources to these organizations. Supporting them contributes directly to their efforts to provide support services, counseling, legal resources, and educational programs. It is one of the best ways to celebrate Pride Month.

Become an active ally

Being an ally means being present and engaged in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality. Make sure your words and actions reflect your support. Interact with LGBTQ+ people in a respectful way and try to understand their experiences. Don’t be afraid to challenge homophobic and transphobic comments or behavior when you hear them. By doing so, you will help create a safe and welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community.

Support inclusive companies and brands

Choose to support companies and brands that have inclusive and respectful policies towards the LGBTQ+ community. Find out if these companies have fair labor practices and diversity programs. Purchasing products or using services from businesses that support LGBTQ+ equality not only contributes to their success, but also sends a clear message of support to the community.

Participate in pride events and marches

How to celebrate Pride Month? The month of June is filled with events, parades, and marches across the United States. Join these celebrations and show your support. Participating in pride events is a powerful way to show solidarity and visibility to the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, these events are often safe and joyful spaces where you can learn more about the experiences of LGBTQ+ people and connect with others who share your values.

LGTBQ+ organizations you can support in the United States

This organization in New York focuses on community organizing for lesbian, gay, bisexual, nonconforming people of color, and two spirits. Learn more at alp.org. Trans Justice Funding Project: This community funding initiative supports trans justice groups led by trans people in the United States and its territories. Learn more at transjusticefundingproject.org.

Mental health resources for the LGTBQ+ community in the United States

These mental health resources provide support and assistance to LGBTQ+ people and those facing emotional or mental health crises. If you need to talk to someone or get help, don’t hesitate to contact these hotlines. Remember that there is always support available to you.

Trans Life Line: Call 877-565-8860.

National LGBTQ Hotline: Call 888-843-4564.

Crisis Text Line: Text “LGBTQ” to 741741.

Sage LGBTQ Senior Hotline: Call 877-360-5428.

Project Trevor Talk Line: Call 866-488-7386.

Steve Fund Crisis Text Line: Text “STEVE” to 741741.

Project Trevor Text Line: Text “START” to 678678.

National LGBT Youth Conversation Line: Call al 800-246-7743.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call800-273-8255 or 988.