Proteja su salud: vacúnese contra la influenza (gripe) hoy

Featured Protect your health: Get a flu shot today Flu season is here, and adults with certain chronic health conditions, like asthma, heart disease, and diabetes, are at higher risk of serious flu complications, including hospitalization or even...

Featured California to end the COVID state of emergency California’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, nearly three years from its initiation, officials from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced on October 17. The announcement came as new...

Health California pondrá fin al estado de emergencia por COVID El estado de emergencia por el COVID-19 en California finalizará el 28 de febrero de 2023, casi tres años después de su inicio, anunciaron el 17 de octubre funcionarios...