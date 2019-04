TRUMP O EL ARTE DE PEGARSE EN EL PIE

Community We, The People Need A NATIONAL COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH SERVICES PROGRAM Hilbert Morales EL OBSERVADOR As the Trump Administration widens its legal assault on protections for people with pre-existing conditions and affordable health care, House and Senate Democrats held a...

Entertainment BROADWAY SAN JOSE BRINGS “A WHOLE NEW WORLD” TO THE STAGE Arturo Hilario El Observador I caught Philippe Arroyo while the “Aladdin” tour stopped in Portland Oregon, and although he said it was (as is kind of typical there) a...

Community NOT A BLAME GAME: WOMEN DEMAND EQUAL PAY AND EQUITY COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday was April Fool’s Day, but an observance today is no joke to working women in Ohio and across the U.S. April 2 marks Equal Pay...