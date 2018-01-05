More White Americans Feel They’re Victims of Bias

National
President Barack Obama speaks to the crowd in Oakland, Calif., in 2007. Photo Credit: Devin Kearns/Wikimedia Commons
President Barack Obama speaks to the crowd in Oakland, Calif., in 2007. Photo Credit: Devin Kearns/Wikimedia Commons
by 01/05/2018

Suzanne Potter
California News Service

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The number of white Americans who believe they face discrimination is on the rise.

According to a recent poll, 55 percent of white Americans believe their group experiences racial discrimination.

Clara Wilkins, an assistant professor of psychology at Wesleyan University who studies prejudice, says this perception has grown rapidly since Barack Obama was elected president.

Wilkins says a subset of white Americans saw this not as progress but as upsetting the social order.

But her research finds people who believe the country is fair and just also are more likely to now see discrimination against white people.

“For people who think society is fair, they’re the ones who sort of tend to think that the order of society where whites have greater access to wealth, power, status, etc. – that is legitimate and it’s fair and it’s not based in bias,” she states. “And so, if you reject those beliefs – you think that it’s not fair – then those are the people who actually welcome social change.”

As Wilkins notes, the reality is that vast inequalities in wealth and electoral representation still exist for racial minorities.

And she sees the growing number of hate groups nationwide after Obama’s election as a real danger.

Observers note that the white supremacists who gathered in Charlottesville last summer seemed motivated by what they described as a sense of injured entitlement.

Wilkins says she’s been able to measure similar feelings.

In one study, participants either read an article on racial progress or one that had nothing to do with race. Those who read the article on racial progress were more likely to believe white people experience discrimination.

And according to Wilkins, further research shows this group isn’t likely to stay on the sidelines.

“The problem is that for these people who really think that the order of society should be a particular way – what they experience by perceiving bias is that they should do something to re-establish that order,” she explains.

Wilkins says demographic projections showing that white Americans will become the minority in the next few decades is contributing to the idea that white people are under attack.

She says while fighting back against this perception is hard, the best way might be to downplay the idea of competition between different groups of people.

Tags
Categories
FeaturedNational

by ElObservador - Jan 5, 2018

by ElObservador - Jan 5, 2018

RELATED BY

  • Photo Credit: Pixabay
    Featured

    The Case for Responsible Innovation

    Shelly Palmer We have questions: Can self-driving cars ever be safe? How dangerous is Alexa? Will artificial intelligence (AI) take my job? Do cryptocurrencies empower terrorists? Can a cardiac...
  • Photo Credit: Wikipedia.org
    Featured

      Las profecías de Nostradamus

    Mario Jiménez Castillo El Observador Michael de Nostre Dame era su nombre, nació en Provenza, Francia (1503—1566). Todas sus predicciones fueron escritas en centurias (3764 versos en francés escritos...
  • Getting a few houseplants is one way to start cleaning up the air quality inside your home. Photo Credit: Pixabay
    Featured

    Indoor Air Pollution

    Do you have any tips for how to improve my home’s air quality without breaking the bank? Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss EarthTalk The key to a healthy indoor...
  • As of January 1st, Adults 21 and older can legally buy marijuana for personal use and grow up to six plants. The minimum age for medical marijuana use remains 18. Photo credit: Growweedeasy/Morguefile
    Community

    Recreational Pot Sales Begin in California

    Suzanne Potter California News Service SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Starting this week, Californians ages 21 and older may legally buy marijuana for recreational purposes – no medical marijuana card required....