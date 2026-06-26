BELICOFEST SAN JOSE ANNOUNCES STAR STUDDED MUSICA MEXICANA LINEUP FOR PAYPAL PARK DEBUT

BelicoFest

San Jose, CA, – BelicoFest is making history in the Bay Area by landing at PayPal Park on Saturday, August 29th, 2026, marking the premier sporting stadium’s first-ever live music event. The lineup is anchored by Tito Double P, Santa Fe Klan, Gerardo Ortiz, Regulo Caro, Herencia de Patrones, Estevie, and Low Clika. Together, the roster reflects the artists shaping the current and future sound of música mexicana, alongside crossover voices pushing the genre into new territory.

Home of the San Jose Earthquakes since 2015, PayPal Park has hosted world-class soccer, community programming, and large-scale sporting events, but never a concert. BelicoFest’s arrival changes that, planting a flag for música mexicana in a market where the genre has long outpaced its live infrastructure.

“I’m grateful to be part of the first concert ever at PayPal Park as part of BelicoFest. As a genre, música mexicana is continuing to grow and reach new places. This show will have something for everyone, including songs from my new album ACOMODO as well as past hits. Bringing a festival like this to San Jose, in front of a community that has supported our music for so long, means a lot to me.” -Tito Double P

Now in its third year, BelicoFest, in partnership with Spotify, continues to build infrastructure around musica Mexicana’s rise in the U.S. The festival drew more than 30,000 fans in Phoenix in 2025 with Peso Pluma headlining, and its 2026 expansion into Los Angeles and San Jose signals a broader ambition: not just to grow, but to scale the genre’s live footprint into the country’s most culturally significant Latin markets.

“Being part of the first BELICOFEST in San José is a huge honor. How cool to be able to bring this festival to a new city and be part of something so big for our people and for Mexican music. We’re going to show up with all the attitude, with our hearts on our sleeves and a high-energy show. The fans can expect pure energy, emotion at 100%, and that barrio vibe that always rolls with us. Hopefully everyone leaves with good memories, proud of our roots, and ready to keep celebrating what’s ours.” – Santa Fe Klan

BelicoFest is produced by For The Culture and backed by 515 Entertainment, the Mexico City-based promoter driving the brand’s expansion across both sides of the border. That structure plugs directly into one of the largest live production infrastructures in the Southwest, built over two decades through a portfolio of vertically integrated event and production companies. The result is a festival that operates with the muscle of a major touring platform while keeping the cultural specificity of a community-built event.

That backing is no accident. For The Culture was founded by two operators with deep résumés in large-scale live entertainment. The group has produced more than 2,500 events over 20 years, scaling experiences from intimate 1,000-capacity rooms to full productions exceeding 60,000 people per day, and has worked with talent including Peso Pluma, Junior H, Luis R Corniquez, Ice Cube, and many world known DJs. Co-founder Andres Charvel brings a track record of executing some of the most ambitious live events in Mexico, including two sold-out stadium shows for Kanye West, 10-date runs for Shakira, and multiple consecutive years of Circoloco in Mexico City.

“San Jose and the Bay Area have helped shape the growth of música Mexicana for years; bringing BelicoFest here is about honoring that and giving Northern California a festival experience built at the highest level. This marks the first time PayPal Park is hosting an event like this, and we know there is no better place for it out there.”

– Andrés Charvel, co-founder of For The Culture.

BelicoFest is built around a simple premise: to reflect the audience it serves. That means programming that mirrors how música mexicana is lived, not just performed, and creating space for established headliners and next-generation voices to share the same stage.

Fans can sign up now at LAYLO at laylo.com/laylo-0pehayq/T0wRZa for first access to tickets, plus exclusive lineup updates and festival news. Tickets and VIP experiences will be available exclusively on Tixr, the official ticketing partner for BelicoFest, the San Jose Earthquakes, and PayPal Park.

For more information about BelicoFest, visit belicofest.com.

About PayPal Park

PayPal Park, home to Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes, is an 18,000-seat soccer-specific stadium located on Coleman Avenue adjacent to the San Jose International Airport. The European-inspired building is the first cloud-enabled venue in MLS and is equipped with Cisco Wi-Fi 6. The stadium features a canopy roof and the steepest-raked seating in MLS to provide the best possible fan experience. Additionally, the north end zone houses the largest outdoor bar in North America, a two-acre fan zone and a double-sided video scoreboard. The suites and club seats are located at field level, giving fans a premium experience unlike any other in professional sports. The stadium has hosted numerous non-MLS regular season events since its inaugural season in 2015, including the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League Final, Leagues Cup 2024 and 2023, a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier for the U.S. Men’s National Team, the 2016 Major League Soccer All-Star Game against Arsenal FC, the International Champions Cup, numerous U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Team friendlies and the World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup. For more information about PayPal Park, visit www.sjearthquakes.com.