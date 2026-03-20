Statement from Board President Otto Lee, Vice President Sylvia Arenas, and County Executive James R. Williams Regarding César Chávez Day in Santa Clara County 

“The annual César Chávez holiday has always been about much more than a single individual. It is a recognition of the broader movement for justice, dignity, and the rights of farmworkers and working people everywhere.

“The recent horrific allegations being shared by survivors are deeply disturbing and have prompted serious concern and reflection across our community. In Santa Clara County, we believe survivors of gender-based violence and support their journey for healing and justice.

“While the County will continue to recognize March 31 as an official holiday this year, we are choosing to focus our observance on honoring the farmworker movement that inspired a nation, including the bravery and leadership of Dolores Huerta. We are committed to uplifting the dignity of all workers and celebrating the many contributions of our Latino/a and immigrant communities. We also honor the courage of the survivors who are speaking out.

“In the coming weeks, we plan to engage in a thoughtful conversation as a County and as a community about how this annual holiday can best reflect the values it represents and the movement for justice that inspired it.”

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, County services are available:

• Contact 9-8-8 for local service connections, including confidential crisis support.

• Contact the Victim Services Unit within the Office of the District Attorney for assistance in identifying financial resources to support you or your loved one. Call (408) 295-2656 or visit da.santaclaracounty.gov

• To report a recent sexual assault, please call 9-1-1.