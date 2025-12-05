EarthTalk Q&A: Down With PFAS

Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS and often referred to as “forever chemicals,” are synthetic chemicals found in thousands of products. Known for their durability and resistance to heat, water and oil, they have been used for decades in items like non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, food packaging and firefighting foam. Their widespread use has led to severe environmental and health concerns, with contamination now as a global crisis affecting millions of people.

PFAS are called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down easily in the human body or environment. Research links them to a range of health issues, including cancer, liver damage, immune system suppression, and developmental issues in children. These chemicals contaminate soil and water. In fact, studies find them in the blood of nearly all Americans. “Each new study…concerns us more, not just because of what the health effects of these chemicals are, but because of how hard it is to get rid of them once they’re out there.” says Lisa Patel, MD, a clinical associate professor of pediatrics at Stanford.

Given their dangers, many people wonder why PFAS haven’t been banned nationwide. They are regulated through multiple agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making consistent nationwide action difficult. Also, their industrial importance—particularly their ability to withstand extreme conditions—makes them hard to replace in certain sectors. As a result, the U.S. government has taken a cautious, gradual approach rather than an outright ban.

Still, the tide may be turning. In 2023, the EPA finalized enforceable limits for six types of PFAS in drinking water, marking a major step toward stricter regulation. Meanwhile, several states, such as Maine and California, have implemented their own laws to restrict PFAS in consumer products like cosmetics, textiles and food packaging. These state efforts are building momentum for a broader national policy.

Public awareness and scientific research continue to grow, putting pressure on lawmakers to act. Many believe that with ongoing studies, better alternatives and rising concern, the U.S. could soon see stronger policies to reduce PFAS exposure and hold polluters responsible. “This is an area that needs further research to truly protect public health from the complex chemical exposure we experience throughout our lives,” says Andres Cardenas, an environmental epidemiologist at Stanford. PFAS pose a serious threat to public health and the environment. Their durability once made them a scientific breakthrough, but that same trait now makes them dangerous. Stronger regulation, improved technology and increased public engagement are key to addressing the crisis and protecting future generations from long-term harm.

