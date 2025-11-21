Traveling in remote places? Make sure you have satellite access

For outdoor adventurers, staying connected while exploring remote locations is key to having fun and staying safe. From making sure that your loved ones know your location to accessing online maps and emergency services, having a reliable digital connection lets you confidently wander the wilderness.

But some areas make it impossible to connect to terrestrial networks. In fact, according to T-Mobile, there are more than 500,000 square miles in the U.S. where traditional cell towers simply can’t reach, including national parks, oil fields, lakes, rural farmland and mountains.

Using a dedicated satellite phone is a typical solution. These phones are built specifically to connect to satellites instead of land-based cell towers, making them a good choice in very remote areas with virtually no cell coverage. But they’re unlike your typical smartphone. They’re stripped-down, bulky devices made to withstand harsh conditions.

As of this year, satellite phones aren’t the only solution anymore. Now, you can access satellite connectivity straight from your smartphone.

The freedom to unplug and the ability to reconnect when it matters most

As part of its mission to put an end to dead zones, T-Mobile created T-Satellite with Starlink. This direct-to-device satellite connection uses more than 650 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbits that essentially act as cell towers in space.

It’s the first and only service of its kind in the U.S. that connects automatically to compatible phones from the last four years, which means you won’t need special apps or extra steps to connect to T-Satellite. If you can see the sky, you’re connected.

Not only can you send SMS messages, share your location and text 911, but T-Satellite now supports some of the most popular go-to apps when off grid, including WhatsApp, AllTrails, X, AccuWeather, T-Life and Google Maps.

So, whether you want to share your location with friends, receive updates from home, or check weather and road conditions while backcountry skiing, camping, hiking, fishing or hunting, you’re connected.

A proven solution

While the service may be new, T-Satellite has already proven itself during recent natural disasters.

T-Satellite proved to be helpful in a moment of crisis for first responders following the devastating Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The satellite service connected over 1 million people who sent over 650,000 SMS messages and helped distribute 200 wireless emergency alerts.

Additionally, during the Oregon wildfires in October, T-Satellite connected nearly 7,000 people who sent over 24,000 SMS messages and helped distribute seven wireless emergency alerts.

In both cases, these important and life-saving messages and alerts would not have been possible using terrestrial cell networks.

T-Satellite also supports text-to-911 services, enabling anyone with a satellite-capable device ­- even if they aren’t T-Mobile members or T-Satellite customers – to text with first responders for free from almost anywhere when help is needed most – you just need to sign up.

Connecting to service is just a swipe away

T-Satellite already works on nearly every smartphone made in the last four years. If you’re a T-Mobile member on the Experience Beyond plan, T-Satellite is already included. All other T-Mobile members and non-members can sign up for T-Satellite for only $10 a month – including Verizon and AT&T customers.

Are you ready to get your hands dirty and commune with nature? To learn more about how you can connect to satellite service no matter where you roam, visit T-Mobile.com/Satellite.