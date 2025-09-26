Experts warn of misleading ads for Medicare Advantage plans in CA

Experts on Medicare are warning of an onslaught of deceptive ads targeting older adults as many prepare for Medicare open enrollment in a few weeks.

Californians are getting lots of calls and postcards for Medicare Advantage plans. Many promise incentives like gift cards, or offer benefits like vision or dental, which aren’t normally covered by Medicare.

Tatiana Fassieux, an education and training specialist with the California Health Advocates’ Senior Medicare Patrol, said you’ve got to do your research.

“Thoroughly verify whether all of your medical providers are in the network, and what will the out-of-pocket maximums be,” said Fassieux, “because having a zero premium plan has a cost to it.”

People can get help with the decision via their county Area Agency on Aging’s representative for the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program. You can find a list of HICAP counselors at CAHealthAdvocates.org.

Fassieux said she’s seen people accidentally enroll in plans that don’t even operate in their zip code.

“What sounds potentially too good to be true may be a real disaster if they cannot access their doctors,” said Fassieux, “or if all of a sudden they find that their out-of-pocket costs are exponentially higher than before.”

The deceptive ads often target people who are eligible for both Medi-Cal and Medicare. But the rules on that are complicated, so it’s best to consult a HICAP counselor.

A federal judge in Texas recently blocked a Biden-era rule that would have cracked down on misleading practices by Medicare insurance brokers.