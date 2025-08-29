Q&A: Tia Carrere Talks the Aloha Spirit, and the Legacy of Lilo & Stitch

Arturo Hilario

El Observador

Tia Carrere is a Hawaiian born actress descent who has had remarkable longevity in her multi decade career. Starting off with her first roles in 1985, Carrere quickly stacked her resume as a model and actress, starring in shows like General Hospital, and films like Aloha Summer, the Wayne’s World films, and a highlight performance as Juno in the Arnold Schwarzenegger led True Lies.

Disney fans recognize her as the original voice of Lilo’s sister Nani in the original Lilo & Stitch and its sequel, as well as other media related to the movies.

Now she returns to the world of Lilo & Stitch in the live action remake that is currently available to purchase and rent at home digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, with a premiere set for Disney+ on September 3, 2025.

Recently we had the opportunity to speak to Carrere about her work in the world of Lilo & Stitch, and she touches on the importance of the grounded reality her new character Mrs. Kekoa brings to the story, how both films serve to impart wisdom and cultural connections with Hawaiian heritage, as well as the legacy of the character of Nani and how Carrere’s own growth inspired the live action actress playing the character.

What was like to return to this story and with a different role and perspective from when you first voiced Nani?

Well, I have gone through half my life since I played Nani. That was 23 years ago. So I really have gone from being the messy, not really having her stuff together, young girl, to really evolving and being more centered, more grounded, and able to then import some of my wisdom to the younger character. It really has dovetailed with where I am as a woman in real life, as well as the character in the movie.

I have gone through half my life since I played Nani. That was 23 years ago. So I really have gone from being the messy, not really having her stuff together, young girl, to really evolving and being more centered, more grounded, and able to then import some of my wisdom to the younger character.

-Tia Carrere

What is the importance of this story taking place in Hawaii and celebrating and highlighting the culture and the Aloha spirit?

I was born and raised in Hawaii, so I love sharing the Aloha spirit, the feeling of welcoming with the world. I mean, Aloha, the actual translation is, ‘ha’ is the breath of life. So I give to you the breath of life. To me, that is the joy and the open-heartedness that you feel when you’re in Hawaii, the welcoming of the islands and the island people. So it’s beautiful to be able to see that celebrated in a big Disney movie.

Could you touch on your character, Ms. Kekoa, and her purpose in the story? How do you think her inclusion changed the story compared to the original animated film?

Yeah, it’s interesting that it’s a live-action film of an original animated film, but there’s a whole other character. There’s few characters that were not in the original film. But I think it adds dimension and depth, because when you’re in an animated world, it’s an idyllic fantasy world. You can follow the more fantastical storyline and live in that dream space. But I think in a live-action film, having the characters of Tutu, the grandmotherish character, and my character, Mrs. Kekoa, being everyday characters.

If you had an older sister taking care of a younger sister, of course, you would have to have a foster care, a social worker overseeing, because the law, being what it is, we want to advocate for the health and welfare of a child. It was, I think, a really grounding thing to have a social worker, Mrs. Kekoa, and I’m glad that it brings the heart and the soul to a system that’s in place to take care of a young child’s welfare.

Could you highlight any difference you noticed between the animated Nani you played and the live-action one played by Sydney Agudong in this new film? And any thoughts on having two version of this character now?

I think the character of Nani is very much the same from the animated to the one now. Maybe because it’s real life, because it’s live-action, she’s more seriously frazzled and she’s driving aggro or whatever it is as we would in real life.

I love the addition of where Nani goes at the end of the film. I don’t want to give it away, but I think it is a very notable and wonderful change that they’ve added to the movie to inspire young girls, to seek their highest good as well as taking care of their loved ones at the same time.

What was your most beloved memory of this journey?

My most beloved memory is being able to contribute the concept of singing “Aloha ‘Oe” as a way of saying, “farewell to my sister”, that final night before social services is supposed to take her away.

There’s a song of love and farewell, written by the last monarch in Hawaii, Queen Liliʻuokalani. And I suggested that when we did the animated feature, and that they still included it now, it makes me so happy to see my contribution still in the film.

What do you think this life-action version adds or changes about the legacy of Lilo and Stitch?

Like I said, the final shot of Nani really adds to the story and shows that a young woman must still follow her dreams as well as take care of her loved ones as best she can.

What do you hope new audiences take away from seeing the 2025 Lilo and Stitch??

I hope that families take away that even [if] your family doesn’t have the traditional mother, father, siblings, that you can have a family, fully functioning, and pull together and uplift each other, no matter what your family is comprised of.