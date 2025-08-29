EarthTalk Q&A: Pollution & Brain Fog

Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss

EarthTalk

Exposure to air pollution has long been connected to respiratory and cardiovascular issues. More recently, researchers have found evidence that it may also impair brain function. Studies suggest air pollution is associated with cognitive decline, memory problems and short-term cognitive performance—what many call brain fog—accentuating concerns about the effects of polluted air on mental clarity and brain health.

Air pollution is a combination of harmful gases and particles, such as fine particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide. These pollutants, frequently released by vehicles, industries and wildfires, can enter the bloodstream and access the brain. Research shows that high levels of air pollution are linked to heightened brain inflammation, interrupted neural connections and diminished oxygen supply, which may all lead to cognitive impairment. A 2025 study in Nature discovered that extended exposure to air pollution may hasten cognitive deterioration, especially among older individuals.

People exposed to elevated pollution levels usually experience symptoms like trouble focusing, memory issues and mental exhaustion. Dr. Caleb Finch at the University of Southern California, states, “The aging brain is vulnerable to air pollution.” His studies show that exposure to pollutants might elevate the risk of neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. Kids and young individuals could also be in danger. The growing brain is especially sensitive to environmental toxins, and certain studies indicate that children subjected to elevated pollution levels might encounter decreased IQ scores and attention issues.

According to research from the University of California, Davis, polluted air is also associated with mood disorders like anxiety and depression, emphasizing how important it is to create cleaner environments in order to improve outcomes related to both physical and mental health.

Reducing the impact of air pollution on brain function necessitates joint efforts. Decreasing air pollution levels by implementing stricter emission regulations, expanding green spaces and encouraging cleaner transportation alternatives can aid in minimizing exposure risks. On a personal level, individuals can safeguard themselves by using air purifiers, refraining from outdoor activities during high pollution days, and promoting measures that encourage cleaner air policies. By lowering pollution exposure, we can make great strides in protecting brain health for upcoming generations.

CONTACTS: Air Pollution and Cognitive Impairment across the Life Course in the United States, https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8835599/; Air Pollution and Cognitive Decline: A Review of the Literature, https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/62ceccdc8fa8f50c012d1406/COMEAP-dementia-report-2022.pdf.

