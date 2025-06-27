​Make Summer as Safe as It is Fun

With school out for summer, children will be away from teachers and coaches who might be trained in first aid and CPR, making it crucial for parents and summer caregivers to brush up on safety tips and life-saving skills.

No matter where your summer plans take you, make sure you’re equipped with the knowledge and tools you need for safe, fun days in the sun.

Keep a First Aid Kit on Hand

Having basic first aid supplies handy lets you take care of minor boo-boos so the summer play can carry on. Plan to include cleansers, wound dressings, bandages and tape; antibiotic ointment; scissors and tweezers; bug bite treatment; and over-the-counter medications such as pain relievers and antihistamines for allergic reactions.

Learn CPR

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any age. Summer activities like swimming, boating and other watersports can lead to drowning or serious injuries, but so can outdoor play and sporting events in extreme heat. In fact, more than 23,000 children experience cardiac arrest outside of the hospital each year, according to the American Heart Association, approximately 40% of which are related to sports.

Immediate CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) use can double or even triple someone’s chance of surviving cardiac arrest. For teens and adults, Hands-Only CPR could save their life. For infants and children, CPR with breaths is recommended.

Studies show children as young as 9 years old can learn and retain CPR skills. This summer, there are many learning options available to families, including online CPR courses, local in-person Heartsaver courses, CPR Anytime Training Kits and CPR kiosks, available in public places and airports across the country.

Know the Signs of Heat Exhaustion

Even when it doesn’t seem extreme, heat and humidity can take a toll. On one end of the heat stress spectrum are heat cramps, which may ease if you take a break, drink water and cool off.

More serious heat exhaustion may occur when the body’s temperature rises to 100-102 F and can include an inability to maintain physical activity, dizziness, nausea, dehydration and rapid heart rate. Try to cool down and drink water, but if symptoms worsen or vomiting occurs, seek medical help.

Heat stroke may cause death or permanent disability. It is characterized by a body temperature of 104-106 F or higher, heat exhaustion symptoms, trouble walking and neurological difficulties such as slurred speech or confusion.

Be Smart Around Water

Drowning can happen quickly and silently. Every day, an average of 10 people of all ages die in the United States from accidental, non-boating related drowning. Always swim with a friend and keep watch, especially where water isn’t clear and underwater obstacles may be present. When boating, always wear a life jacket. At home, install fencing at least 4 feet high around pools and remove toys from the pool when it’s not in use so children aren’t tempted to play without supervision.

Bike Safely

Taking some safety precautions can make bike rides even more enjoyable. Before heading out, check all riders’ bikes to ensure everything is in good operating condition, including brakes, tires, chains and gears.

Always wear a helmet and consider guards to protect your knees, elbows and hands in the event of a fall. Avoid riding at night, when you’re less visible to drivers, and wear bright colors that make you stand out. Drive with traffic (not against it) and follow the same rules as a car when it comes to street signs and intersections. Remain alert at all times and avoid distractions such as music that can prevent you from hearing warning sounds such as a car horn.

Join the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers and make this summer as safe as it is fun with tips on CPR and other safety concerns at heart.org/nation.