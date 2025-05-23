Five years after George Floyd’s murder, assessing racial justice progress

This Sunday May 25, racial-justice advocates will observe the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. A Minnesota professor who has written about activism surrounding Floyd’s case says the movement still has legs to it, despite recent rhetoric.

When a handful of Minneapolis police offers were convicted on charges related to Floyd’s murder, it capped off a global wave of heightened activism about confronting systemic racism.

Michelle Phelps, a University of Minnesota sociologist, released a book last year on the local push to challenge police violence. She said it’s a complex topic, acknowledging the broader mood today has changed somewhat. But Phelps points to lasting impacts.

“The expansion of unarmed mental and behavioral health crisis-response units, which have actually developed in cities across the country [is seen] as one of the ways that jurisdictions are trying to respond to figure out who’s best suited to respond to 911 calls,” Phelps explained.

She said that stands tall amid a shift in policies related to policing.

A flurry of accountability laws surfaced around the U.S. after Floyd’s murder, but some are being scaled back. Minneapolis officials say they’re still committed to long-term changes, but beyond law-enforcement, new data show continued disparities in Minnesota. That includes a widening homeownership gap for the state’s Black population.

The worldwide response to Floyd’s murder saw statements of solidarity extended to the Black Lives Matter movement, from corporations and other key entities. Phelps said based on historical trends, it’s not surprising to see some backlash since then. But she says the toned-down enthusiasm in 2025 doesn’t erase what happened in 2020.

“It means that there was a moment of questioning, and I think that’s exactly what we saw in Minneapolis and nationally, is there was this moment of awareness and conversation about structural racism that was really profound, even if it was short-lived,” she continued.

Phelps added the seeds that were planted several years ago are likely to stay in the minds of young adults who have come of age during this era. She suggested it will be one of the many complicated events that influence their political engagement in the years to come.