ECHO- Cirque du Soleil in San Jose

Experience the magic of Cirque du Soleil ECHO, where poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics, and cutting-edge technology come together to explore the delicate balance between people, animals, and the world we all share. This 20th Big Top show offers bold new visuals, a unique aesthetic, and vibrant characters that bring a universe of color and wonder to life. Inspired by youth’s optimism, inventive power, and the value of empathy, ECHO captivates with inspiring music, astounding lights and projections, and never-before-seen acrobatic feats. Join us on a journey of infinite possibilities and immerse yourself in a world of spectacular performance.

Cirque du Soleil brings modern and surprising twists with ECHO, a story of connection, intention, and the bond between humans and the animal kingdom.

When FUTURE and her best friend Ewai stumble upon an enigmatic CUBE, they set in motion a journey of life, discovery, hope, and empathy, quickly learning how their actions have the power to shape this world.

