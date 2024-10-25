EarthTalk Q&A: Tim Walz On Environment

Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss

EarthTalk

As Minnesota’s governor and a current VP candidate, Tim Walz’s track record on climate and environmental issues plays a critical role in the 2024 election. Climate change has emerged as a key issue, especially with Walz’s running mate Kamala Harris, a strong proponent of environmental justice.

Walz’s congressional record reflects consistent support for environmental policies. According to the League of Conservation Voters (LCV), he earned an 86 percent lifetime score, indicating robust backing for climate and conservation legislation. During his time in Congress, Walz supported various efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, protect public lands and invest in clean energy.

As governor, Walz expanded efforts. One significant initiative is Minnesota’s effort to achieve 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2040, setting a clear long-term goal for decarbonizing the state’s energy sector. His administration has worked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a comprehensive approach, blending regulatory changes, public investment and private sector incentives. A notable achievement includes a 2024 announcement of a $200 million investment aimed at cutting climate pollution, positioning Minnesota as a leader in clean energy infrastructure.

Both Walz and Harris share similar eco-priorities, particularly in reducing carbon emissions, advancing renewable energy and addressing climate change. Harris, known for her advocacy of climate justice, aligns with Walz in their goal to help marginalized communities bear the brunt of climate change impacts.

While they share core values, differences in policy focus can be observed. Harris, with her national scope as a U.S. Senator and Vice President, has pushed for international agreements and federal-level legislation on climate change. Walz’s experience is rooted in state-level infrastructure development and clean energy initiatives tailored to Minnesota’s specific needs. This practical state-level experience could complement Harris’ broader national and international focus, making them a balanced ticket on climate issues.

Walz’s stance on climate was front and center in recent debates, where he argued how climate change is exacerbating extreme weather like hurricanes. His focus on his state’s energy policies and tangible environmental actions serves to highlight his real-world leadership impact. His emphasis on practical, implemented solutions may resonate with voters seeking leaders who can address climate issues with real-world results.

CONTACTS: Democrats’ VP pick Tim Walz welcomed as climate champion by green advocates, https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/07/tim-walz-climate-change-policy-environment.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at https://emagazine.com. To donate, visit https://earthtalk.org. Send questions to: question@earthtalk.org.