Four Ways to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins on September 15 and ends on October 15, is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the vibrant culture and significant contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans nationwide. If you’re eager to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month but aren’t sure where to begin, cookbook author, chef and TV personality Pati Jinich has you covered. She offers the following tips to help you explore and immerse yourself in the richness of Latino traditions.

Support Hispanic-owned businesses in your community

You can make a meaningful impact this Hispanic Heritage Month by supporting local Latino-owned businesses. Whether it’s a cozy café, a vibrant art gallery showcasing the works of Latino artists, or clothing shops brimming with unique, culturally inspired designs, your support plays a vital role. By choosing these authentic, family-owned businesses, you not only enjoy a personal and enriching experience but also contribute to the economic growth and visibility of the Latino community.

Expand your knowledge of Hispanic culture and history

The more you know, the better you can understand and appreciate the depth of a culture and its people. This month, embrace your curiosity and expand your knowledge by diving into Latino culture and history. Start with works from Latino authors that provide unique perspectives on their communities. You can further enrich your experience by diving into traditional Latin American art and music, like Mariachis and Talavera Pottery, which have been key pillars of Mexican history and cultural expressions.

Participate in Hispanic Heritage Festivals

To bring your learning to life this month, make it a point to attend Latin American heritage festivals and cultural events in your area. These gatherings offer an authentic and immersive experience, allowing you to witness traditional dances, savor regional cuisines and engage with the artisans and performers who keep these traditions alive. From vibrant parades filled with music and dance to booths showcasing handcrafted goods, these festivals provide a unique opportunity to experience the culture firsthand.

Cook flavorful Hispanic dishes

Indulging in Latino cuisine is one of the best ways to connect with the culture. While visiting local Hispanic restaurants is a wonderful way to explore authentic flavors and support the community, Chef Pati Jinich encourages you to go further by bringing those flavors into your own kitchen. Many Latin American dishes use eggs, and Pati recommends choosing the best-tasting, more nutritious egg in any dish. If you need inspiration, try this Enchiladas de Chile Verde con Huevos Montados recipe from Eggland’s Best.

Enchiladas de Chile Verde con Huevos Montados

Prep time: 10 minutes; Cook time: 25 minutes; Makes: 4

Ingredients

8 large eggs

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for frying tortillas

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

3/4 white onion (about 2 cups), halved and slivered

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 pounds fresh green chiles, such as chilaca, California, Anaheim, New Mexico or Hatch, roasted, sweated, peeled, seeded and cut into 2 and 1/2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 and 1/2 teaspoons dried marjoram

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

12 corn tortillas

6 ounces (about 1 and 1/2 cups) Chihuahua, Monterey Jack, Asadero or Quesadilla Cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives for garnish

Directions

1) Heat the oil and butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally for 3 to 4 minutes until softened. Add the garlic and cook for another couple minutes until the onion is completely wilted and the garlic has changed color. Stir in the flour, mix well, and cook for another minute, until it smells toasty. Stir in the chile strips, salt, and marjoram and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until moist but not wet. Add the broth, stir, and when the mixture starts bubbling, cook for 5 to 6 minutes more. Remove from the heat. Transfer to a blender and puree until completely smooth. Return to a saucepan and keep warm.

2) Heat about 1/4 inch oil for frying tortillas in a large skillet set over medium heat. Once hot, quick fry the tortillas for 20-30 seconds per side until lightly browned. The oil should be bubbling all around the tortillas as you fry them. Place on a paper towel covered plate to drain. Alternatively, you can heat the corn tortillas in a preheated comal or skillet set over medium heat.

3) Separately, cook two sunny side up eggs per person to desired doneness.

4) To assemble, one by one, dip a prepared tortilla in the chile verde sauce and place on dinner plate. Top with about 2 tablespoons cheese and 1 tablespoon onion. Follow with the next tortilla. Repeat with the cheese and onion. Repeat with a third tortilla and top with the eggs. Add a tablespoon or two of the sauce, and garnish with a tablespoon of cheese and a tablespoon of onions and chives.

Let these tips inspire you to explore and celebrate the contributions of your Hispanic and Latino neighbors. Buena suerte!