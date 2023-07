11 millones de antecedentes penales cancelados en primeros 6 meses de nueva ley en CA

Community 11 Million CA Criminal Records Expunged in First 6 Months of New Law The Golden State has permanently expunged an unprecedented 11 million criminal arrest records in the first six months after the implementation of a criminal-justice reform bill – according to...

Community L.A.’s new homeless solution clears camps but struggles to house people Marisa Kendall CalMatters Tents, makeshift shacks and broken-down RVs crowded both sidewalks under a U.S. Highway 101 overpass in Hollywood seven months ago. More than two-dozen people lived in...