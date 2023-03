Proyecto descubre joyas ocultas de la historia negra en Wyoming

Historians have traced the origins of Cheyenne Frontier Days back to 1870s riding exhibitions by a Black cowboy named Sam Stewart. Also known as "Bronco Sam," Stewart was renowned as one of the best riders in the region. (Carol M. Highsmith/Wikimedia Commons Library of Congress) Historians have traced the origins of Cheyenne Frontier Days back to 1870s riding exhibitions by a Black cowboy named Sam Stewart. Stewart was also known as "Bronco Sam," and was renowned as one of the best riders in the region. Photo Caption: Carol M. Highsmith / Wikimedia Commons Library of Congress