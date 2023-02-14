Red Shoes | CINEQUEST 2023

Drama | Category: Illuminations | Director(s): Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser | Producer(s): Gabriela Maldonado, Paolo Ansaldi, Alejandro De Icaza, Maria Pia Billi | An old peasant lives in a lost town in the Mexican mountains, his life passes slowly and without jumps until he receives news from the capital, from there he must face a brutal and unknown world in search of redemption. | Country: Mexico | Principal Cast: Eustacio Arcaico, Natalia Solián, Panie Molina | (United States Premiere)

US PREMIERE. An old peasant lives in a lost town in the Mexican mountains and his life passes slowly and without jumps. One day he receives news from the capital, from there he must face a brutal and unknown world in search of redemption. “This project is about redemption, specifically spiritual redemption as profound as a return to our origins; a redemption that defies death itself.” Tacho, a farmer, tends to his plot of land as life passes him by. When he receives news of his daughter’s death, he travels to the city to bring her body home. He discovers a world that is alien to him there. Rosa was a mystery woman, an old soul in a young body. She was life that slips away, lost opportunities, love never found. One stormy night, after an argument with her father we are told very little about, Rosa left Huayutla and never looked back.

