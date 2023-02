Tyre Nichols casi llegaba a casa

Featured Tyre Nichols Almost Made it Home Peter White Ethnic Media Services On January 27, Memphis police released about an hour of the 20 hours of surveillance and body-cam footage they collected of Tyre Nichols’ fatal...

Featured Digital Security: Massachusetts Bill Would Tighten Restrictions on Facial Recognition Technology Lawmakers in the Commonwealth are considering legislation to ensure police use of facial-recognition technology also protects people’s privacy and civil rights. Massachusetts was one of the first states to implement restrictions...