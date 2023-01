Las leyes más interesantes que vienen para California en 2023

Community What are the most interesting new laws for California in 2023? In 2022, the California Legislature passed nearly 1,200 bills — and nearly 1,000 became law with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. Many of the new laws are minor fixes to laws that legislators...

Featured Data on Police Stops Confirms Continuing Racial Disparities Black teenagers ages 15 to 17 are six times more likely to be searched by police compared with their white counterparts, according to a report from the California Racial and Identity...