THE MIDPENINSULA REGIONAL OPEN SPACE DISTRICT CELEBRATES ITS 50TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A COASTSIDE COMMUNITY CELEBRATION IN HALF MOON BAY ON SEPTEMBER 10

Los Altos, CA – In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen) is hosting a Coastside Community Celebration on Saturday, September 10 from noon to 5 p.m. at the historic Johnston House in Half Moon Bay.

People of all ages are invited to this admission-free event that celebrates 50 years of Midpen’s work in public open space and agricultural preservation, protection, restoration, access and education.

Midpen was created by local voters in 1972 following a grassroots effort by community members concerned about the impacts of rapid development and growth in the area. Since then, Midpen has protected a regional greenbelt of more than 65,000 acres of public open space and agricultural lands throughout the greater Santa Cruz Mountains region. Midpen provides nearby access to nature for the community with more than 250 miles of trails that are free and open to the public in 26 preserves.

WHAT: Event entertainment and activities include:

Wildlife presentations from Antonio Balestreri (Falconry Conservation) and NorCal Bats

Agricultural talks and demonstrations

Historical tours of Johnston House

Food trucks

Live local music

Insect Discovery Lab by SaveNature

Face-painting

Exhibitor booths hosted by our partners: Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST), Green Foothills, the City of Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County Parks Foundation, Sequoia Audubon Society, Half Moon Bay and Woodside Libraries, Half Moon Bay State Beach, Latino Outdoors, Ayudando Latinos A Soñar (ALAS), The HEAL Project, Coastside Farmers’ Market, San Mateo County Fire/CalFire, Coastside Land Trust, OneShoreline, Coastside Mountain Bikers, Half Moon Bay Historical Association, PMAC, San Mateo County Resource Conservation District, Groundswell Coastal Ecology, Midcoast Community Council, Save the Redwoods, Rancho San Benito, Te Kwe A’naa Warep Farm, Climate Resilient Communities, Pie Ranch, San Mateo County Master Food Preservers, Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), CARES of Half Moon Bay, Silicon Valley Bike Coalition, Master Beekeepers of San Mateo County, Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy and more!

*Scheduled entertainment subject to change

WHEN: Saturday, September 10, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHO: Nature lovers of all ages

WHERE: Johnston House (110 Higgins Canyon Road, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019)

PARKING: On site at the Johnston House, with additional parking available as needed at the Half Moon Bay Library (620 Correas St, Half Moon Bay) and Our Lady of the Pillar Church (400 Church St, Half Moon Bay). A shuttle to event site will be available from additional parking lots.

PRICE: Free

RSVP: openspace.org/50

ADDITIONAL NOTES: Well-behaved dogs are allowed on leash.