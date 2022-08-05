PORK LOIN OAXAQUEÑA STYLE

08/05/2022
INGREDIENTS
- 2 pounds boneless pork loin, butterfly cut, very thin
- ¼ cup of pure chili powder; we recommend ancho or guajillo chili
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon of Mexican oregano
- ½ teaspoon of cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 teaspoon of sea salt
- ½ cup white vinegar
- 3 cloves of fresh garlic
- Add all the spices and the salt, vinegar and garlic to a blender to make the marinade. Process the ingredients until you obtain a homogeneous and moist paste.
- Slice and divide the pork tenderloin into 6 fillets, then butterfly each portion for very thin slices of pork tenderloin, about 1/4-inch thick or thinner if possible. Crush the thick pieces to even them out.
- Brush each piece of pork with the marinade seasoning mix and stack on a non-reactive (glass or ceramic) plate or large ziplock bag.
- Marinate meat overnight or for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator.
- Preheat grill to high heat. While the grill is preheating, allow the pork to come to room temperature.
