PORK LOIN OAXAQUEÑA STYLE

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 pounds boneless pork loin, butterfly cut, very thin
  • ¼ cup of pure chili powder; we recommend ancho or guajillo chili
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon of Mexican oregano
  • ½ teaspoon of cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1 teaspoon of sea salt
  • ½ cup white vinegar
  • 3 cloves of fresh garlic
  1. Add all the spices and the salt, vinegar and garlic to a blender to make the marinade. Process the ingredients until you obtain a homogeneous and moist paste.
  2. Slice and divide the pork tenderloin into 6 fillets, then butterfly each portion for very thin slices of pork tenderloin, about 1/4-inch thick or thinner if possible. Crush the thick pieces to even them out.
  3. Brush each piece of pork with the marinade seasoning mix and stack on a non-reactive (glass or ceramic) plate or large ziplock bag.
  4. Marinate meat overnight or for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator.
  5. Preheat grill to high heat. While the grill is preheating, allow the pork to come to room temperature.
