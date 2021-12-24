Mental Health During the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Hispanic families disproportionately, creating fear and insecurity. Many of us have lost loved ones, jobs, or businesses.

The signs of mental health issues are not the same for everyone, but they do share certain symptoms in common. These are some of the symptoms they may show:

Irritability, startles and crying more often, and difficulty in comforting them.

Trouble falling asleep including waking up frequently during the night.

Among children: feeding problems, in addition to being more attached, and may even wet the bed.

We observe temperament changes such as withdrawing from personal relationships.

Less interest in homework, decreased academic effort.

Memory, reasoning or concentration problems.

Changes in appearance, such as poor basic hygiene.

Thoughts of death or suicide.

Suicide rates for teens and adults rise during times of high stress.

In addition, evaluations to identify depression and anxiety have been increased. Seek help immediately by calling the Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255 ext. 2 and they will assist you in Spanish.

It is very important to remember that in these types of family situations, parents set the tone for the home.

If you show fear, negativity, it can be difficult to stay all positive. So remember, you parents, the importance of maintaining a tone of hope.

Set aside time at home, to listen to music and even sing with them, and dance. That gives them a lot of hope for a better world. A positive mind and messages will help your children to have confidence in the future and in the captain of that ship that you are.

Keep the lines of communication open between you and your children and don’t hesitate to seek help from community centers or trusted doctors.