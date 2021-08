UNA REFORMA MIGRATORIA MÁS CERCA QUE NUNCA

Community California’s 2020 fire siege: wildfires by the numbers The most telltale number is 4.2 million. That’s the stop-in-your-tracks figure — the total acreage burned — from last year’s fire siege, the worst year in California’s long history...

Opinion AN IMMIGRATION REFORM CLOSER THAN EVER Without fanfare, not even a press conference, the Senate Democratic majority quietly introduced this week what could be a landmark budget reconciliation bill that resurrects, if all goes well,...