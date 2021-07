Las auditorías electorales amenazan la democracia

Featured Election Audits Threaten Democracy Mark Hedin Ethnic Media Services A new report by the Brennan Center for Justice examines so-called ‘audits” either under way or proposed for five states that voted to replace...

National Britney Spears conservatorship saga is only one facet of a complex issue Britney Spears shouldn’t be the poster child for conservatorship in California. The “Free Britney” media campaign has created a nationwide myth-making machine that excludes some of the most vulnerable members of...