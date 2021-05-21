RAINBOW SALAD WITH PORK MEAT SLICES WITH MOJO

05/21/2021
INGREDIENTS
- 1 to 1½ pounds roast pork tenderloin, cut into 1/2-inch cubes sauteed with mojo sauce (RAW, NEVER FROZEN & UNPROCESSED)
- 4 hard-boiled eggs
- 2 fresh romaine hearts, chopped
- 1 cup fresh grape tomatoes, halved
- 2 Hass avocados, diced
- ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 3 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons of honey
- ⅓ cup light olive oil
- 1 cup red onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup fresh corn kernels
For the mojo
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 4 fresh garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
- ½ teaspoon fresh oregano
- ½ teaspoon of cumin
- Combine all the ingredients for the mojo and mix with the diced pork. Let it rest for about 20 minutes.
- In a hot skillet, add the diced pork with the marinade and brown over high heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until the pork is a nice golden color. Set it aside while you prepare the salad.
- In a bowl, combine the vinegar, coriander, lemon juice, honey, and olive oil and whisk vigorously until the mixture is emulsified. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Reservation.
- To assemble the salad, place the lettuce in a large bowl. Top with arranged rows of avocado, eggs, pork, tomatoes, red onion, and corn. Serve with a cilantro-lemon vinaigrette.