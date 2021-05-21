RAINBOW SALAD WITH PORK MEAT SLICES WITH MOJO

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 to 1½ pounds roast pork tenderloin, cut into 1/2-inch cubes sauteed with mojo sauce (RAW, NEVER FROZEN & UNPROCESSED)
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs
  • 2 fresh romaine hearts, chopped
  • 1 cup fresh grape tomatoes, halved
  • 2 Hass avocados, diced
  • ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons of honey
  • ⅓ cup light olive oil
  • 1 cup red onion, finely chopped
  • 1 cup fresh corn kernels

For the mojo

  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 4 fresh garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • ½ teaspoon fresh oregano
  • ½ teaspoon of cumin
  1. Combine all the ingredients for the mojo and mix with the diced pork. Let it rest for about 20 minutes.
  2. In a hot skillet, add the diced pork with the marinade and brown over high heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until the pork is a nice golden color. Set it aside while you prepare the salad.
  3. In a bowl, combine the vinegar, coriander, lemon juice, honey, and olive oil and whisk vigorously until the mixture is emulsified. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Reservation.
  4. To assemble the salad, place the lettuce in a large bowl. Top with arranged rows of avocado, eggs, pork, tomatoes, red onion, and corn. Serve with a cilantro-lemon vinaigrette.
