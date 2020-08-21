ON LOK CONTINUES TO ASSIST SENIORS DURING THE PANDEMIC

“We keep taking care of our participants’ medical needs, even from their homes.”

On Lok Lifeways PACE provides care for the health and well-being of seniors in the Bay Area. Even during the pandemic, On Lok has continued to offer its services in seniors’ homes. This is the case of Lillian Bonilla, a caregiver, who has been working for On Lok for the past twenty-two years.

In my interview with Lillian, she said, “After such a long time working for On Lok, I feel like I am a part of the family. I’m glad when our participants tell me their stories about how they arrived in the U.S. and the jobs they’ve had. Some of them are homeowners, something they share with so much pride. Before the pandemic, they were so excited to come to the center because they were making friends and looking after each other. They never felt lonely.”

“Even during the pandemic, we continue to offer the same services at their homes. We continue to take care of their medical needs as well as other support services. I’ve run into a few participants while walking down the street, and they ask me when they can return to our center again. That shows how great On Lok makes them feel. If you live with a senior who has medical needs, I’d definitely encourage you to call On Lok so they can tell you about all the services we offer,” Lillian concludes.

On Lok Lifeways PACE provides a comprehensive health plan for adults over 55 with medical needs. It is recognized as a Medicare and Medi-Cal program. Contact On Lok by calling their Spanish phone line: 1-866-565-7223.

This story was aired on Celina Rodriguez’s Radio Program, Buenas Tardes Con Celina, KZSF 1370 AM La Kaliente.