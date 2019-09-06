3 Ways to Save Time and Money on Back-to-School Shopping

New grade levels and new routines mean it’s time to purchase back-to-school essentials that will help make this year a success. Though this time of year can be stressful for parents, a few tips below will go a long way to helping you navigate a new school year.

Save More on School Supplies

School supplies are often the top priority for parents and students when shopping for back-to-school season. Start by referencing your students’ school supply list given by the school and determining if you have leftover items from the previous school year that can be reused. Check to see if your state offers a tax-free weekend incentive to save even more. From pencils and paper to binders, markers, calculators and planners, you can enjoy hundreds of deals on the products most purchased during back-to-school season.

Meal Prep Made Simple

The new school year is often more chaotic than laid-back summer days, especially when it comes to preparing meals for your family. De-stress meal planning by taking one day a week to search ideas for breakfast, lunch and dinner with resources online like DG Easy Meals, available at dollargeneral.com/easy-meals.

Shop ahead for easy snacks for your family to eat between activities, like nuts, pretzels and trail mix. Making the switch to private brand items, like the Clover Valley brand at Dollar General can help you save on snacks and treats you already love. With the right amount of preparation, you can easily knock meal and snack planning off your list in no time!

Take Advantage of Discounts

Buying back-to-school items for one or more students can get pricey. While shopping for necessities, look to save even more through coupons and digital coupons. Downloading savings before you shop saves you time in-store and ensures you are getting the best possible deals on back-to-school items.

This season don’t be overwhelmed as you take on your back-to-school shopping. With a bit of preparation, you can save time and money getting ready for the new academic year.