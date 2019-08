Manifestantes en California y Estados Unidos se oponen a la supremacía blanca

Featured TRAITS WHICH DEFINE RACISM The word RACISM is being used today very openly by many individuals. In the past, one used it amongst close friends. Racism is closely characterized by bias, prejudice, and...

Featured Protesters in CA, US Stand Against White Supremacy PASADENA, Calif. – Thousands of Californians joined protests across the state to take a stand against white supremacy after the mass shooting in El Paso. On August 3, 2019...