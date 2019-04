Los Migrantes como Armas Políticas

Featured Besides electricity, what else does Venezuela lose in a blackout? Caracas – Every time there’s a blackout, Venezuelans know they have lost much more than the light in their light bulbs, because there’s also no telephone service, no Internet...

Business SHOULD THIS COUNTY CREATE ITS OWN PUBLIC BANK? This past Tuesday, 04.23.2019 a proposal developed by Supervisor Dave Cortese (District 3) and Supervisor Cindy Chavez (District 2), with President and Supervisor Joe Simitian (District 5) presiding was...