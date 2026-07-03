The Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship

The Supreme Court’s decision to declare President Donald Trump’s executive order denying birthright citizenship in the United States unconstitutional represents more than just a legal defeat for those who support the anti-immigration cause.

It is, above all, a reaffirmation of a fundamental idea: in this country, citizenship does not depend on the whim of political power or the immigration status of one’s parents.

For more than a century, the Fourteenth Amendment has been understood as a clear promise: every person born on American soil, and subject to its jurisdiction, is a citizen of the United States.

That phrase has been one of the cornerstones of the country’s constitutional identity. Several of the Founding Fathers were descendants of English immigrants. It has protected the children of European, Asian, Latin American, African, and practically all the communities that have contributed to building the nation.

Trump’s executive order sought to break that tradition by decree. The plan was to create a new category of children born in the United States but treated as foreigners from the first day of life, simply because their parents lacked citizenship, permanent residency, or legal immigration status.

By rejecting this order, the Court sent an important message at a time of profound institutional tension.

The message was that the president has broad powers regarding immigration, but he cannot rewrite the Constitution with a signature.

He cannot erase fundamental rights through an executive order. For the Latino community, the ruling has special significance.

Juan Proaño, president of LULAC, who attended the Court’s decision, declared himself “relieved” because the opposite would have been unthinkable.

But the impact extends beyond Latinos or undocumented immigrants.

Experts believe that if one president could limit birthright citizenship for some groups, another could attempt to do the same tomorrow against others.

Citizenship would cease to be a stable constitutional principle and become a political tool, adjustable according to the electoral climate.

That doesn’t mean the immigration debate is over. The United States still needs a profound, realistic, and humane reform of its immigration system.

But that discussion must take place in Congress, through legislation, not through executive shortcuts that jeopardize basic rights.

Birthright citizenship is not a legal accident. It is a historic decision about the kind of country the United States wants to be—a country where birthplace opens the door to belonging, not one where the government checks the parents’ status before recognizing a child’s dignity.