We Are All Puerto Rico

Donald Trump’s campaign closing at Madison Square Garden is a sad reminder that racism and prejudice are present in many places in the United States.

The racist expressions against Puerto Rico and the xenophobic comments directed at migrants were evident and dangerous.

These hate speeches are not only morally unacceptable, but they reinforce harmful stereotypes that impact entire communities.

The disdain towards Puerto Rico, an unincorporated territory whose inhabitants are citizens of the United States, demonstrates a lack of respect and ignorance that is alarming in an event of this magnitude. Sadly, it is not the first time, as we have seen in the response to the island when it has been affected by natural disasters.

But it is doubly painful that, under the excuse of humor, the identity, dignity and rights of Puerto Ricans are questioned, when they have undeniably contributed to the cultural, social and economic development of the country. Many have served in the Armed Forces, fighting and defending the freedom of a country that sometimes considers them foreigners.

As Florida Republican legislator Maria Elvira Salazar clearly responded to comedian Tony Hinchcliff: “This rhetoric does not reflect Republican values. Puerto Rico sent more than 48,000 soldiers to Vietnam… That value deserves respect. Educate yourself.”

That is why the reaction of Puerto Rican stars like Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Luis Ponzi and many more who together have more than 300 million followers on social media was totally appropriate.

Certainly, Trump’s campaign sought to distance itself from the comedian’s bad joke, but it must be taken into account that it did not do so immediately during the event, it did so until the outrage had gone viral.

The event at Madison Square Garden highlighted how easy it is for some sectors to devalue our communities and reduce the complex reality of migration into a simple excuse to instill fear.

This type of hate speech should not be normalized. Leaders and public figures have a responsibility to promote a respectful society. It is time for American society to reflect and reject intolerance, recognizing the valuable diversity that strengthens the country.

Indifference is not an option; it is necessary to raise our voices against racism and xenophobia, or else, these speeches will continue to divide and weaken the social fabric that has cost so much effort to build.

The good news is that our vote is our power.

And this November 5, all voters have in their hands the ability to choose between a proposal based on the intolerant ideas of the supremacy of some over others, or a proposal for an inclusive and tolerant future of differences, where we all receive dignified and humane treatment, regardless of the color of our skin or place of origin.