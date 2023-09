Defensores de CA piden medidas enérgicas contra las ventas de automóviles defectuosos

Community CA Advocates Call for Crackdown on Sales of Defective Cars Car dealers regularly advertise cars with unrepaired safety recall defects in California, even though it is illegal for dealers to sell or even offer for sale vehicles that do...

Community Two CA Cities Repeal Crime-Free Multi-Housing Programs In the past week, two California cities – Riverside and San Bernardino – have repealed most of their “Crime-Free Multi-Housing” programs, which were designed to improve tenants’ safety but have been criticized for...