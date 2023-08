Incendios en Hawái: los errores y las lecciones de la crisis de Maui

Opinion Hawaii fires: the mistakes and lessons of the Maui crisis The death of 111 people from the Maui wildfires cannot, must not be in vain. Questions abound and satisfactory answers are necessary. Why were the warning sirens not activated...

Education Back-to-Schoolers Face Teacher Shortages, Polarization and Learning Gaps Selen Ozturk Ethnic Media Services K-12 students returning to school this month face teacher shortages, pitched battles over curricula, and pandemic-era learning gaps, teachers and education officials explained at...