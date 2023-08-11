Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3  is now available on DVD & Blu-Ray

“A BRILLIANT END TO A BRILLIANT TRILOGY”

– Ian Sandwell, Digital Spy

The galaxy’s favorite band of misfits is back for one final adventure, and it may be their most dangerous yet. James Gunn’s epic conclusion to the Guardians trilogy is “full of heart, humor, and action” (Ross Bonaime, Collider) and “an absolute must-see” (Molly Freeman, Screen Rant). Raising the stakes to new levels, the team must protect one of their own from a mysterious new villain in a thrilling adventure full of the spectacle, humor, and heart that fans have come to expect. And, of course, an awesome soundtrack! Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available at Digital retailers on and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes, a gag reel and audio commentary by James Gunn.

Bonus Features*

FEATURETTES

The Imperfect, Perfect Family – View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew’s passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight knit “found family” as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy’s final film.

– View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew’s passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight knit “found family” as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy’s final film. Creating Rocket Raccoon – Director James Gunn talks about bringing Rocket to life and how personal the character is to him. Uncover BTS footage, the research and development of the visual effects process, and the inspiration for Rocket through conversations with cast and crew.

DELETED SCENES

A Bit Much –Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians.

–Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians. A Lending Hand –Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm.

–Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm. Drax’s Analogies and Metaphors – Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors.

· The Perfect Society – The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe. · The Search for 89P13 – Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary.

Annoyed Peter – Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield.

– Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield. A Burning Escape – Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête.

– Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête. Knowhere After the Battle – The High Evolutionary is brought back to Knowhere and locked up while Kraglin recruits Adam Warlock.

GAG REEL

Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

DIRECTOR’S COMMENTARY

Watch the film with audio commentary by director James Gunn.

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 cast includes Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/ Star-Lord), Zoë Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nébula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Chukwudi Iwuji (The High Evolutionary), Will Poulter (Adam Warlock, Maria Bakalova (Cosmo), Linda Cardellini (Lylla), Nathan Fillion (Master Karja), Sylvester Stallone (Stakar Ogord); directed by James Gunn and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a.

The film has been rated PG-13 in the U.S. and PG in Canada, with a run-time of approximately 149 minutes.